Texas A&M women’s track and field signee Athing Mu was named the national high school indoor athlete of the year by the Track and Field News recently.
Mu, a senior from Trenton, New Jersey, ran national-best times in the 300 meters (37.36 seconds), 400 (53.14) and 500 (1:10.22). She also competed in the 800 and mile this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.