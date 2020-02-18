The Woodlands College Park’s Nicklaus Brawner and Southlake Carroll’s Katherine McElaney, a pair of distance runners, have signed with Texas A&M. Brawner finished sixth at last season’s Nike NXR South regional. McElaney placed ninth in the fall’s Class 6A state cross country meet.
Texas A&M track and field team signs two more distance runners
- Eagle Staff Report
