Texas A&M’s Devin Dixon and Zach Davis earn first-place finishes on Friday at the Texas Tech Invitational.
Dixon won the 600 meters in 1:15.6, while Davis cleared 16 feet, 9.5 inches to win the pole vault.
The meet will wrap up Saturday.
