Texas A&M’s Bryce Deadmon had an exceptional day running 400 meters twice, and the Aggies set a number of personal bests en route to sweeping the men’s and women’s team titles at the Aggie Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday afternoon at Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
Deadmon finished slightly more than a second off Fred Kerley’s 2017 school record in the men’s 400 with a winning time of 45.86 seconds. He followed that with a team-best 45.83 leg in the 4x400 relay, leading the Aggies to second place in a season-best 3:07.31.
“It felt good — my whole mindset the whole time I was running was just get through the line, so the pain could stop,” Deadmon said with a laugh. “That’s how I was today. As a team I feel like we’re headed in the right direction. We have a lot of young people on the team, so that’s promising for the next couple years and promising for the growth this year.”
Though A&M — which already held the season’s fourth-best time in the 4x400 nationally — improved its season-best mark by more than 2.5 seconds, it was a bittersweet finish as anchor Devin Dixon got edged by Baylor’s Carlton Orange in the final 50 meters. Jamal Walton and Thomas Burns ran the other legs for A&M.
It was a similar result in many events as the Aggies’ former conference rivals won several head-to-head battles. Sheer numbers and 10 combined victories out of 28 events helped the Aggies claim the team titles.
The Aggie men finished with 150 points to Baylor’s 102 and Southeastern Conference foe Missouri’s 99. The Aggie women had 155 points, followed by Baylor’s 115 and Missouri’s 103.
“I’m pleased with the way we continued to go in the right direction,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “We’ve got a few people that I’m a little concerned about, but that’s normal at this time of year. They’ve got to get themselves figured out and get their act together. It’s January and it’s a long year. We’re trying to be there in June. There’s an indoor championship between now and June, and we’re going to try to be the best that we can be there, but we’re still making progress, so I’m pleased with where we are.”
Tierra Robinson-Jones helped lead the A&M women also in the two 400 events. Robinson-Jones won the women’s 400 in 53.19 — a little less than a second off former A&M All-American Jessica Beard’s 2010 meet record — and ran a 53.31 split in the 4x400, helping Syaira Richardson, Jaevin Reed and Charokee Young to a 3:36.79 mark and a 6.58-second victory over Baylor.
Also notching victories for the Aggie women were Rachel Bernardo in the mile (4:59.16), Brittany Parker in the 800 (2:11.46), Jania Martin in the 200 (24.04), Kirby Matocha in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and Ciynamon Stevenson in the triple jump (42-10.25).
Kaylah Robinson, Kennedy Smith and Falon Wilson finished second through fourth in the 60 hurdles while Immanuela Aliu and Deborah Acquah took second and third in the 60 dash. Amber Ivey was second behind Martin in the 200, trailing her teammate by just 0.04 second, and Megan Hopper placed third in the women’s mile with a personal-best 5:01.42.
On the men’s side, A&M’s Emmanuel Yeboah set a personal record and was just 0.11 off Gerald Phiri’s 2011 meet record with a 60 winning time of 6.74. Ryan Martin was edged at the line by Baylor’s Kamden Jackson for second, finishing in 6.80.
Alstian Walker had the Aggie men’s other individual victory in the triple jump with a leap of 50-10. Ade’ Mason was second in the event.
In the 60 hurdles, A&M’s Andre Turay was trimmed by Baylor’s Elijah Morris by just 0.004 seconds while A&M’s Tyler Guillory took third.
A&M’s Jon Bishop, Eric Casarez, Zephyr Seagraves and Wes McPhail placed second through fourth in the men’s mile.
In other field events, A&M’s Lagarious McQuirter placed second in the long jump and Jake Lamberth, Mason Corbin and Mason Farley finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump.
Baylor set notable winning marks in both pole vault events as national leader KC Lightfoot set a meet and facility record with a season-best 19-1.25 in the men’s event. The Lady Bears’ Tuesdi Tidwell broke the women’s meet record with her own season-best of 14-9.
A&M hits the road for the first time this season Friday when it travels for the two-day Texas Tech Open. The Lubbock meet is one of only two road meets for the Aggies before the NCAA Indoor Championships in March in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
