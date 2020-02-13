The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex in Clemson, South Carolina.
A&M’s women are ranked third nationally, while the men are fifth. Both are the Southeastern Conference’s highest ranked teams.
The meet’s men’s field will include No. 1 Florida State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Southern California, No. 7 Florida, No. 13 Kentucky and No. 18 Tennessee. The women’s field will include No. 1 USC, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 18 FSU, No. 19 Penn State and No. 22 Houston.
