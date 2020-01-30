The Texas A&M track and field team will compete in the Texas Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Sports Peformance Center in Lubbock.
The Aggie men’s team is ranked fifth nationally, while the women are seventh.
The tournament’s field on the men’s side will include No. 1 Florida State, No. 3 Southern California, No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Baylor, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 18 Texas Tech and No. 20 Iowa State. The women’s field will include No. 1 USC, No. 11 Florida, No. 12 FSU, No. 16 Texas Tech and No. 24 Ohio State.
