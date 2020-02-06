The Texas A&M track and field teams will host the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The finals will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
A&M’s men’s and women’s teams are each ranked fifth nationally.
The meet will include Vanderbilt, Houston, TCU, Rice, South Plains, Texas-Arlington, Texas-San Antonio, Arkansas-Little Rock, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Washington State. Houston’s women’s team is ranked 21st, while TCU’s men are 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.