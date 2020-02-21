The Texas A&M track and field teams will host the A&M Invite at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
Tickets cost $4-7 at the gate. The meet will open with field events, and running events will begin at 5 p.m.
The event will serve as the Aggies’ final tuneup for the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships, which A&M is hosting next Friday and Saturday.
