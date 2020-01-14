Kansas volleyball players Morgan Christon and Camryn Ennis have transferred to play for Texas A&M, the Aggies announced Tuesday.
Christon finished second in kills (183) and kills per set (2.51) as a freshman this season for the Jayhawks, playing in 73 sets over 21 matches with 13 starts.
Ennis had 121 kills and 136 digs over 71 sets as a sophomore last season.
Both Christon and Ennis will be eligible to play for A&M next season.
