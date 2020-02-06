The Texas A&M volleyball team will open its spring exhibition season at the F.A.S.T. Invitational on March 21 in Houston.
The Aggies also will host Rice on March 25 and will play at Baylor in Waco on April 4 and at Texas in Austin on April 16.
