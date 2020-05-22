The Texas A&M volleyball team finalized its 2020 nonconference schedule be adding road trips to Texas State (Sept. 15) and Pittsburgh (Sept. 22) and a home match against Texas (Sept. 18).
Pitt, which went 30-2 last season and was ranked 11th in the final coaches’ poll, will be A&M’s final match before Southeastern Conference play.
A&M’s complete nonconference schedule includes: Aug. 28 vs. Pepperdine in Hawaii; Aug. 29 at Hawaii; Aug. 30 vs. Portland State in Hawaii; Sept. 4 vs. Houston; Sept. 4 vs. Ohio State; Sept. 6 vs. Central Florida; Sept. 11 at Cal Poly; Sept. 12 vs. Washington; Sept. 12 vs. St. Mary’s; Sept. 15 at Texas State; Sept. 18 Texas; Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh.
