The Texas A&M volleyball team will host the A&M Invitational on Sept. 3-6 at Reed Arena.
The Aggies will play Houston, Ohio State and Central Florida in their first home games of the 2020 season.
A&M is set to open the season at the Hawaii tournament on Aug. 28-30 in Honolulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.