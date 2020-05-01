The Texas A&M volleyball team will open the 2020 season at a three-day tournament at Hawaii on Aug. 28-30, the school announced Friday.
The Aggies will play Pepperdine, Portland State and Hawaii at the event in Honolulu.
A&M went 23-8 last season and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament for the ninth time in program history. The Aggies return 11 letterwinners including All-American setter Camille Conner and All-Southeastern Conference freshmen outside hitters Lauren Davis and Treyaunna Rush.
