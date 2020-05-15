The Texas A&M volleyball team will play in the ShareSLO Mustang Challenge on Sept. 11-12 in San Luis Obispo, California.
A&M will play tournament host Cal Poly on the event’s first day with matches against Saint Mary’s and Washington on the second day at the Mott Athletics Center.
A&M will open the season against Pepperdine at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Hawaii tournament in Honolulu.
