The Texas A&M volleyball team unveiled its 2020 Southeastern Conference schedule Friday.
The Aggies will face five SEC opponents who earned 2019 NCAA tournament bids.
A&M will open conference play Sept. 27, when it hosts Auburn, with its other home matches coming against Mississippi State (Oct. 4), Tennessee (Oct. 16), Georgia (Oct. 18), LSU (Oct. 21), Kentucky (Oct. 25), Alabama (Nov. 4), South Carolina (Nov. 8) and Missouri (Nov. 27).
The Aggies’ conference road matches come against Florida (Oct. 9), South Carolina (Oct. 11), Ole Miss (Oct. 30), Mississippi State (Nov. 1), Arkansas (Nov. 13), Missouri (Nov. 15), Alabama (Nov. 20) and Auburn (Nov. 22).
A&M will begin its season at the University of Hawaii tournament Aug. 28-30 with matches against Pepperdine, Hawaii and Portland State.
