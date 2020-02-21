AUBURN, Ala. — Senior Anna Belousova finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.60 seconds to help the Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team move up one spot to third at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Friday at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center.
Tennessee remained atop the team standings with 817 points with Florida in second at 720.5 and A&M third at 713. Kentucky (701.5) and Georgia (692) rounded out the top five.
A&M junior Jing Wen Quah placed fifth in the 200 butterfly in 1:53.96 followed by teammate junior Taylor Pike in seventh (1:54.29). Senior Raena Eldridge also finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (52.53) with sophomore Emma Carlton in ninth (52.72).
The meet ends Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.