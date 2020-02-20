AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team moved up two spots to fourth at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Thursday at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center.
Tennessee remained in the lead with 632.5 points followed by Florida (585.5), Kentucky (491.5), A&M (491) and Auburn (478).
A&M junior Jing Wen Quah placed fourth in the 400-yard individual medley in a personal-best 4 minutes, 6.18 seconds. Senior Katie Portz took sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.12), while classmate Karling Hemstreet placed eighth (1:45.66).
In diving, A&M junior Charlye Campbell placed fifth on the 3-meter springboard with 334.65 points, and freshman Alyssa Clairmont placed eighth (262.20).
The meet continues through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.