Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells came up with a steal in the closing minute of a 76-63 loss to Alabama on Thursday, but instead of the Aggies adding a garbage basket, the pass was too long for junior center Ciera Johnson, who watched it sail out of bounds.
It was that kind of night for the 12th-ranked A&M women’s basketball team, which did little right after doing little wrong in two weeks to climb to third place in the Southeastern Conference.
Alabama (17-11, 7-8) gave A&M (22-6, 10-5) a good old fashioned butt kicking. The Crimson Tide controlled the perimeter and paint with junior forward Jasmine Walker leading the way. Walker hit 8 of 13 field goals, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. The few times A&M was in position to possibly mount a comeback, Walker hit a 3 or 6-3 junior forward Ariyah Copeland got the ball and scored. Copeland had 18 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots. She also had 12 rebounds, nine of them offensive, as the Crimson Tide had a 46-35 rebounding edge.
“Give Alabama all the credit in the world,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “They answered the bell. They played extremely well in all facets of the game.”
The Crimson Tide took control by outscoring A&M 27-11 in the second quarter for a 39-23 halftime lead. Alabama hit 10 of 15 field goals in the period.
“We just wanted to continue to be aggressive,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. “We wanted our kids to take the first open look and shoot with confidence.”
Walker and senior guard Cierra Johnson each hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter and Copeland added three layups and two free throws. Lethargic A&M couldn’t keep pace, missing 12 of 16 field goals. Junior guard Chennedy Carter, the SEC’s preseason player of the year, missed all six shots and 6-3 Ciera Johnson hit 1 of 4.
“I don’t know how we tied them up to get it to 12-12,” Blair said. “I thought we’d be OK after that. We couldn’t have played worse. But [Alabama] started executing. They rotated the ball and they did a good job of waiting for us to make a mistake.”
The 16-point halftime deficit was too much for A&M to overcome.
The Aggies rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half at Alabama on Jan. 13 for a 79-74 victory without Carter. But even with Carter on Thursday, the Aggies never got within single digits in the second half.
“We laid an egg,” Blair said. “And I must of laid an egg on my speech pregame [and] halftime.”
Alabama had nine turnovers in the second half, but it wasn’t a factor with Walker and Copeland hitting big field goals. The Crimson Tide also hit 14 of 15 free throws, including 9 of 10 in the second half.
“My point guard [Jordan Lewis] was able to knock down some shots, and when you do that on the road, it can be contagious,” Curry said.
Alabama greatly improved its chances of making the NCAA tournament by winning for the sixth time in the last eight games. It came on the heels of a 66-64 buzzer-beating win at ninth-ranked Mississippi State. It also was Alabama’s first victory over A&M, ending a nine-game losing streak in the series.
“We felt at home,” Curry said of the teams’ first matchup earlier this season. “We made a couple critical mistakes and a couple times we didn’t execute. We felt like coming in we could win.”
Carter led A&M with 16 points, but hit only 5 of 20 shots. Ciera Johnson added 15 on 6-of-17 shooting.
“We just didn’t defend,” Ciera Johnson said. “If you don’t defend, then you don’t win. We can’t outscore people. That’s not in our favor. We have to defend, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Losing the final home game of the regular season hampers A&M’s chances of possibly playing again at home. A&M was projected this week by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème as a four seed for the NCAA tournament, which means it would host first- and second-round games, but that was after eight ranked teams lost to unranked teams Sunday. A&M joined the club Thursday, also dropping into a third-place tie with Kentucky (21-6, 10-5), which has the tiebreaker on the Aggies.
“It starts with the head coach, and then it filters on down to your captains and your team,” Blair said. “You have to learn how to be accountable in every situation. You cannot tune it up at six o’clock and think that the fans are going to rise to the occasion and get us through.”
A&M, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, will wrap up the regular season at top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.
