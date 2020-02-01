The last time the Texas A&M women’s basketball team squared off against LSU, the game served as an in-season mile marker.
The 15th-ranked Aggies dropped the Jan. 9 contest 57-54, and lost leading scorer Chennedy Carter for the next five games with an ankle sprain. During that stretch, the Aggies have battled through a relearning curve, including a 76-54 loss at No. 11 Kentucky, but ultimately, they have learned lessons on playing without their All-American, head coach Gary Blair said.
As A&M travels to Baton Rouge on Sunday to face the Tigers again, Blair believes they are a much different team than the one that crumbled in the second half.
“I think, as a coach, all the tough love you give them through the year… sometimes you have to take that tough love to be able to respond,” Blair said. “A freshman ball club couldn’t have taken that, because I got on them pretty good, but they responded.”
Carter’s status for Sunday’s game remains in the air, Blair said after Thursday’s 64-63 win over Georgia, but she is back to a non-contact practice regimen.
However, over the last five games, A&M’s perimeter players have regained confidence in opening up passing lanes to the posts, juniors Ciera Johnson and N’dea Jones.
After A&M (18-3, 6-2) lost their outside scoring threat in Carter in the first LSU matchup, points in the paint dried up as well, thanks to a compact Tiger defense. After netting 14 high-percentage points in the first quarter, the Aggies managed 14 more through the remainder of the game.
On Thursday, 50% of the Aggies points against the Bulldogs came in the paint, which Blair said was a good confidence boost heading into the LSU bout.
“Once again, we’re going to have to have better perimeter play to be able to go inside,” he added.
LSU (15-5, 5-3) ranks seventh in the conference in field-goal percentage defense, with opponents shooting 38.5% this season. The Tigers are fourth in 3-point field goal defense as well as rebound margin. Johnson and Jones will square off against 6-foot-5 junior Faustine Aifuwa and 6-foot senior Ayana Mitchell in the post, who combined for 15 points and 16 rebounds in College Station earlier this year.
“LSU scares me because of how well they protect their home court and how defensive-minded they are,” Blair said. “They need a quality win like us to get in that Top 25, because I think they are a top 25 team right now.”
Through conference play, Jones has averaged 16.5 points per game, up from her 11.2 ppg season average. She could continue her streak of nine straight games with a double-double in Sunday’s matchup, which tips at 2 p.m.
“Once we get it in there, we know we can get some action going and once they see that we’re going to keep beating them on the inside, it helps us guards make plays on the outside because they are collapsing,” guard Aaliyah Wilson said.
