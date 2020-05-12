The Texas A&M women’s golf and women’s cross country teams were honored by the NCAA for earning top 10% Academic Progress Rates (APR) on Tuesday.
APR scores cover a four-year period. The Aggie women’s golf and cross country teams had perfect scores of 1,000 over the period from the 2015-16 to 2018-19 school years. Both teams have scored 1,000 for four straight years.
APR measures eligibility, retention and graduation of student-athletes competing on every NCAA Division I sports team. A score of 930 is the minimum necessary to avoid possible sanctions — 930 equals about a 50% Graduation Success Rate (GSR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.