THE WOODLANDS — The Texas A&M women’s golf team is in fifth place entering the final round of the ICON Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club on Tuesday.
A&M will tee off at 8 a.m. alongside No. 1 Texas and Houston from holes 6-10. The Aggies finished Monday’s 36 holes at 5-over par with rounds of 291 and 290.
Sophomore Brooke Tyree leads A&M in a tie for eighth at an even par, while juniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio are all tied at 19th at 2-over, and senior Courtney Dow is tied for 51st at 7-over. After day one, No. 5 Kent State and Purdue lead at 1-over par with TCU (+2), Texas (+3) and A&M following close behind.
