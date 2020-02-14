Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston will host a Meet, Greet & Learn Golf Clinic for girls and women from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Paul Wahlberg Aggie Golf Learning Center at Traditions Club.
The free clinic is for girls in eighth grade and younger and women post-college age. The age range is enforced by NCAA regulations.
Comfortable clothing and golf or tennis shoes are required, and personal golf equipment is recommended but not necessary.
To reserve a spot, contact Mary Michael Witherell via email at mwitherell@athletics.tamu.edu. Include your name, age and grade (if applicable).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.