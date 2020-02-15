The Texas A&M women’s golf team will play in the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Sunday through Tuesday at the Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. Senior Courtney Dow, juniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brook Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernández García Poggio will compete for A&M.
Texas A&M women's golf team to play in IJGA Collegiate
