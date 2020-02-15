The Texas A&M women’s golf team will play in the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Sunday through Tuesday at the Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. Senior Courtney Dow, juniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brook Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernández García Poggio will compete for A&M.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.