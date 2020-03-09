GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated Florida 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Ring Tennis Complex.
A&M dropped the doubles point but rallied to take four first sets in singles play. Jayci Goldsmith evened the score at 1 with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Ida Jarlskog on court two before Dorthea Faa-Hviding gave the Aggies a 2-1 lead with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Victoria Emma on the No. 3 line.
After Florida tied the match, Riley McQuaid put A&M in front for good with a 7-5, 6-3 win on court six, and Lucia Quiterio clinched the victory, downing Sydney Berlin 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on court five.
A&M will host Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Friday.
