COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 22nd-ranked South Carolina women’s tennis team defeated Texas A&M 4-2 on Friday. A&M (12-4, 1-2) won doubles, but the Gamecocks (7-4, 3-0) won the top four singles matches in straight sets. A&M will be at Florida at noon Sunday.
No. 22 South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 2
Doubles (won by SC): No. 77 Megan Davies-Mia Horvit, SC, vs. No. 37 Jayci Goldsmith-Tatiana Makarova, 3-2, unfinished; Jessica Anzo-Renee McBryde, A&M, def. No. 24 Silvia Chinellato-Emma Shelton, 6-0; Dorthea Faa-Hviding-Lucia Quiterio, A&M, def. Gabriela Martinez-Elise Mills, 6-0
Singles: No. 39 Horvit, SC, def. No. 99 Makarova, 7-5, 6-3; No. 25 Megan Davies, SC, def. Goldsmith, A&M, 6-2, 6-2; No. 92 Emma Shelton, SC, def. No. 107 Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, 7-5, 6-2; Chinellato, SC, def. Katya Townsend, A&M, 6-1, 6-4; Anzo, A&M, def. Kennedy Wicker, SC, by default; Martinez, SC, vs. Quiterio, 4-6, 2-2, unfinished
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.