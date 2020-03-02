The Texas A&M women’s tennis team picked up a pair of sweeps Sunday, defeating Arkansas 4-0 to pick up its first Southeastern Conference win before beating Prairie View A&M 7-0 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Aggies (12-3, 1-1 SEC) jumped to a 1-0 lead as doubles pairs Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio and Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith notched wins to grab the doubles point over the Razorbacks (6-4, 1-1 SEC).
Goldsmith then extended the lead to 2-0 with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Tatum Rice in singles, followed by Quiterio’s 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Kelly Keller. Faa-Hviding clinced the victory for A&M with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Jackie Carr on court three.
Against Prairie View A&M (2-15, 1-1 SWAC), Makarova and Goldsmith won the first doubles match, followed by wins from Katya Townsend/Riley McQuaid and Renee McBryde/Jessica Anzo.
Makarova, Townsend, Anzo, Quiterio, McBryde and McQuaid all earned singles wins to cap off the sweep.
Next for A&M is a two-match SEC road trip. The Aggies will face South Carolina at 4 p.m. Friday followed by Florida at noon March 8.
