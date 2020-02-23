The Texas A&M women’s tennis team beat Oklahoma 6-1 and Stephen F. Austin 6-1 on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M (10-2) lost the doubles point to Oklahoma to begin the doubleheader, but the Aggies rallied to win all six singles matches. Lucia Quiterio clinched the team victory by beating Oklahoma’s Jasmine Asghard 7-6 (5), 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
A&M had much less trouble with SFA, winning the doubles point and sweeping the singles in straight sets.
The Aggies will open Southeastern Conference play at 3 p.m. Friday at Kentucky.
Texas A&M 6, Oklahoma 1
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (76) Martina Capurro 6-2, 5-7, 7-5; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Oleksandra Korashvili 6-4, 7-5; 3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Carmen Corley 7-5, 7-6 (4); 4. Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Marcelina Podlinska 6-3, 6-2; 5. Lucia Quiterio, A&M, def. Jasmine Asghar 7-6 (5), 6-4; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Camila Romero 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
(OU wins team point)
1. Ivana Corley/Carmen Corley, OU, def. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith 7-6 (5); 2. (14) Oleksandra Korashvili/Jasmine Asghar, OU, def. Renee McBryde/Jessica Anzo 7-6 (2); 3. Lucia Quiterio/Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Martina Capurro/Camila Romero 6-1
Order of finish: D3, D2, D1, S2, S4, S6, S5*, S3, S1 (*clinched team point)
Records: A&M (9-2); OU (3-3)
Texas A&M 6, SFA 1
Singles
1. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Gabi Guilarte 6-2, 6-2; 2. Darinka Tibodi, SFA, def. Katya Townsend 6-3, 6-4; 3. Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Annie Walker 6-4, 6-3; 4. Lucia Quiterio, A&M, def. Armelle Cerdan 6-0, 6-0; 5. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Elena Bleicher 6-0, 6-0; 6. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Nida Kamal 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Gabi Guilarte/Darinka Tibodi 6-3; 2. Renee McBryde/Jessica Anzo, A&M, vs. Annie Walker/Nida Kamal 5-4, DNF; 3. Katya Townsend/Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Elena Bleicher/Ai Noa Fabre 6-0
Order of match: D3, D1, S4, S5, S6*, S1, S2, S3 (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (10-2); SFA (5-5)
