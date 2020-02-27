The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will open Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky at 3 p.m. Friday at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
A&M (10-2) swept Oklahoma and Stephen F. Austin by 6-1 scores last Saturday, while Kentucky (7-4) lost a pair of matches in Columbus, Ohio, falling to No. 5 Ohio State 4-1 last Friday and to Arizona State 4-0 last Saturday.
The Aggies are 27th in this week’s ITA national rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.