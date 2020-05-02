The Texas A&M women’s basketball team signed Minnesota transfer Destiny Pitts on Saturday.
The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and shot 46% from the 3-point line this season. Pitts became the 25th Gopher to score 1,000 points and finished her career at Minnesota ranked second all-time in free-throw percentage at 85% and fourth in 3-pointers with 216. She was named the Big Ten Conference’s freshman of the year in 2017-18 and made the All-Big Ten first team as a sophomore. She began her junior season on the preseason All-Big Ten team.
Pitts is ranked No. 2 among transfer players, according to ESPN.com.
