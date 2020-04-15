It didn’t take the Texas A&M women’s basketball program long to adapt to virtual recruiting.
Midland Junior College post Ella Tofaeono signed with the Aggies on Wednesday night even though she’s never been to College Station.
Tofaeono said she wanted to stay in the South and even though the two-time All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference player couldn’t visit A&M because of the coronavirus, she was sold after taking a virtual tour.
“I think it was the perfect fit for me with everything just kind of falling into place,” Tofaeono said. “I just know it’s a great opportunity to play at a high level, but I’m also going to a place renowned for its education, so it was just the perfect fit for me.”
Tofaeono fills a need for A&M, which will start two seniors inside next season in the 6-foot-4 Ciera Johnson and 6-2 power forward N’dea Jones.
“She’s just real physical,” Midland coach Jones said. “She’s skilled. She can score down low. She can drive from the free-throw line. She can shoot the 3.”
Tofaeono averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. She missed the 2017-18 season with a torn ACL in her right knee that needed two surgeries. She had been the conference’s freshman of the year.
“It was a pretty rough year for me just because I was looking forward to so many things,” Tofaeono said. “But I think that setback was a setup for what has come into fruition for me now.”
A&M’s veteran coaching staff was a selling point.
“You can tell they’ve been together for a while, and experience speaks volumes to me personally in what they stand for,” Tofaeono said.
“Ella is coming from a national powerhouse in junior college at Midland, where we have signed two other post players, one being Achiri Ade who helped lead us to a Sweet 16 in 2014,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Ella is a versatile post player that loves the physical contact inside and can finish down low. Coach Ron Jones and coach Ginger Gatliff are two coaches at Midland that are very familiar with our program and how we develop post players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.