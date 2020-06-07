Former Texas A&M women’s basketball star Danielle Gant was named to the Putnam City (Oklahoma) Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this week.
Gant played for the Aggie women’s basketball team from 2006-09, earning All-Big 12 designation three seasons in a row from 2007-09. She was voted an AP All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year her senior season, and she’s the only player in program history to be named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team three times.
Gant is fifth all-time in program history with 1,645 points and ranks third in rebounds (919) and steals (269). She was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the second round of the 2009 WNBA draft.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the induction ceremony has been postponed until further notice.
