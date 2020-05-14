The Texas A&M track and field team recently signed Duncanville sprinter Sydnee Stewart, who competed in the 100 and 200 meters as well as the sprint relays.
Over her shortened senior season, Stewart ran a season-best time of 11.92 seconds to win the 100 at the Lancaster meet. She also took second in the 200 at 25.17 at the Skyline Classic. As a junior, Stewart anchored Duncanville’s 4x200 relay team to a second-place finish at the Class 6A state meet. She also ran leadoff for the 4x100 team that took third. She won the District 8-6A title in the 100, then placed second in the area and fourth at the regional meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.