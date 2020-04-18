Former Texas A&M wide receiver/punt returner Roshauud Paul pledged to Arkansas State on Friday.
“It was just a good fit for me,” Paul told AStateNation. “I was looking for a place to play and they need receivers. It does not hurt that they have two very good quarterbacks. Obviously, that played a role. I just want to get the ball more.”
Paul played four games in 2019 before opting to redshirt. He had a 13-yard reception and nine punt returns for 120 yards. He continued practicing with the team and entered the NCAA transfer portal in December. In 30 games for A&M, Paul had 23 receptions for 268 yards with no touchdowns. He averaged 10.4 yards per punt return over 34 attempts.
Paul quarterbacked Bremond to three straight state championships. He was Mr. Texas Football in his senior season after completing 120 of 194 passes for 2,256 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 254 carries for 2,892 yards and 55 rushing TDs.
Arkansas State went 8-5 last season, beating Florida International 34-26 in the Camellia Bowl. The Red Wolves went 5-3 in the Sun Belt Conference, finishing second in the West Division behind Louisiana-Lafayette (11-3, 7-1).
