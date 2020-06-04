The Texas A&M equestrian team’s Ann Elizabeth Tebow won the Brad Davis Southeastern Conference Community Service Leader of the Year on Thursday. She will receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship as part of the award.
Tebow served as president of A&M’s student athlete advisory committee and is the youth national president of the American Quarter Horse Association. She also is involved with the Brazos Valley Food Bank and Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Tebow graduated this semester with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences. She plans to pursue a medical doctorate at Oklahoma’s College of Medicine in Oklahoma City.
