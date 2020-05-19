Eight Texas A&M athletic teams had multi-year NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores of 990 or higher for the four-year period covering the 2015-16 to 2018-19 school years, the NCAA announced Tuesday. Every A&M program also cleared the NCAA-mandated threshold of 930.
The Aggie women’s cross country team earned a public recognition award for the fourth straight season, posting a perfect APR of 1,000 in each report during that span. Women’s golf also scored 1,000 this year.
A&M also had 990 or higher scores in women’s basketball (995), women’s swimming and diving (995),men’s golf (995), softball (991), men’s swimming and diving (990) and women’s volleyball (990).
APR measures eligibility, retention and graduation of NCAA Division I student-athletes. It also serves as a predictor of graduation success. The NCAA set a minimum score of 930 with programs facing possible sanctions if they fall below that. An APR of 930 translates to approximately a 50% Graduation Success Rate (GSR).
The NCAA lists APR scores for 37 sports. The NCAA had separate scores in track for indoor and outdoor prior to 2015. Equestrian, which has been considered an “emerging sport” by the NCAA since 2002, is not included. A&M’s equestrian program scored 992.
Nationwide, 15 teams are facing the most severe sanctions. Seven teams had scores lower than 900, including two each at Stephen F. Austin and Alabama A&M. The SFA men’s basketball team posted the nation’s worst score at 810. The Lumberjack football program scored 894. The baseball program scored 930, leaving all three programs facing postseason bans.
SFA’s men’s basketball program has done well on the court. Current coach Kyle Keller, a former A&M assistant, is 88-41 in four seasons. SFA, which made the NCAA tournament in 2018, went 28-3 overall last season, including 19-1 in Southland Conference play, before the season was canceled by the coronavirus.
Overall, 23 teams are facing penalties, which can include reductions in practice time and games played.
Of the 23, 18 are from historically black colleges and universities. The other five are Chicago State’s men’s basketball program, McNeese State’s football program and SFA’s three teams. Those schools could elect to delay the penalty by one year following last week’s vote by the Division I committee on academics.
