Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter declared for the WBNA Draft Sunday.
“After much consideration, thought and conversation, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft,” Carter tweeted. “It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control.”
The 5-foot-7 Carter averaged 21.3 points per game to rank sixth in the country, earning second-team All-America honors.
Carter missed seven games after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain against LSU on Jan. 9 late in the first half with A&M ahead by eight points. The Aggies lost that game and went 4-3 without Carter. The Aggies went on a four-game winning streak when Carter returned, but ended the regular season with losses to Alabama and South Carolina. The Aggies then lost to Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals.
A&M was 22-8, including 10-6 to tie Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee for third place in the SEC. The Aggies were projected to be a fifth seed for the NCAA tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus.
A&M made back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in Carter’s first two seasons, losing to Notre Dame each time. The Aggies, which returned all five starters, opened the season ranked sixth.
Carter is projected to be a top five pick.
The WNBA is April 17. Players have until April 7 to declare. The league announced Thursday its draft will be virtual.
