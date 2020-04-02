Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter made the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Division I All-America Team Thursday.
The 5-foot-7 Carter, who announced for the WNBA draft last week, averaged 21.3 points per game for the 18th-ranked Aggies (22-8).
It’s Carter’s first time to be a first-team All-American. She was a two-time, second-team selection by the United States Basketball Writers Association and she made the Associated Press’ second team this year. She had earned honorable mention her first two seasons by both the WBCA and AP.
Carter is the second player in program history to make the 10-player WBCA team, joining Danielle Adams (2011).
Oregon placed senior guard Sabrina Ionescu, senior forward Ruthy Hebard and junior forward Satou Sabally on the WBCA team. Others on the squad were Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox, Connecticut junior guard Megan Walker, Arizona junior guard Aari McDonald, South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris, Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle and Louisville junior guard Dana Evans.
Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, the Southeastern Conference’s player of the year by the coaches, was among 32 earning honorable mention. Howard was a first-team All-American by AP, the Wooden Award and the USBWA.
