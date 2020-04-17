Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter was taken fourth in the WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. Carter becomes the highest drafted Aggie, one spot better than Kelsey Bone who was taken in the 2013 draft.
