The coronavirus denied Chennedy Carter a chance to finish her Texas A&M career in the NCAA tournament where she typically was at her best. But the program’s most celebrated professional prospect will be front and center during Friday’s WNBA draft, which will serve as this season’s showcase for women’s college basketball.
The virtual draft will be from 6-8 p.m. and televised by ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35). It will be the most exposure for the event in the league’s 24-year history with no NBA, NHL or MLB events to take viewers away, which is usually the case.
“Obviously, what we’re dealing with as a society in general is awful,” Dallas Wings president Greg Bibb said. “And we all hope to be back sooner rather than later. But if there’s any kind of silver lining in the situation, it is the fact that we have an opportunity to kind of own the sports landscape on Friday night.”
Oregon’s three-time All-America point guard Sabrina Ionescu, who was the consensus NCAA women’s basketball player of the year, is expected to be the top pick.
The 5-foot-7 Carter is projected to go fourth to the Atlanta Dream after Oregon small forward Satou Sabally goes second to Dallas and Baylor power forward Lauren Cox goes third to the Indiana Fever.
Carter is the best scorer among the prospects. She scored with ease in the NCAA tournament, averaging 31 points in six games to rank third all-time among players who played at least five games behind Delaware’s Delle Donne (34.4 points per game) and Texas Tech’s Sheryl Swoopes (31.7).
“Chennedy Carter’s talent obviously translates really well in her ability to score and her effectiveness in the pick-and-roll game,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said earlier in the week during a teleconference. “You hear some people call her a generational talent. This is a player who is clearly capable of being a big-time scoring threat in the WNBA, so it will be interesting to see how well she handles the season.”
Carter is great at creating her own shot with the main unknowns in her game being how she will involve teammates and how good she will be on defense, Lobo said.
“But without question her scoring ability is right there in terms of WNBA talent,” Lobo said.
Carter will be the 14th Aggie drafted into the WNBA and the first in four years. She also has a chance to match or better Kelsey Bone as the school’s highest pick. Bone was the fifth pick in 2013 draft.
“[Carter] has a great offensive skill set, so she’ll be able to find a way to make it work,” said former A&M point guard Sydney Colson, who is preparing for her seventh season in the WNBA. “I like her change of pace. She also has the ability to penetrate and get to the basket. She also can make moves and knock down shots off the dribble. She likes the mid-range game. I really like her play at all three levels.”
But Carter’s level of success also will depend on her new team and teammates.
“For a lot of players, it depends on what situation you end up in,” Colson said. “Can you go in and play a lot and play through mistakes and learn, which helps you early on in your career? It also depends on what type of system that you’re in and what kind of team you go to. What’s their offensive structure? Is she able to drive and assist them when they go in transition?”
The Dream is coming off an 8-26 last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and needs a budding star after losing two-time league scoring champion Angel McCoughtry, who signed as a free agent with Las Vegas. If Atlanta passes on Carter, she could go fifth to Dallas, allowing the Mansfield High School graduate to play at home.
Bibb said the organization has watched Carter grow up.
“In terms of going and getting a shot when you need a shot and being the kind of player who has the makeup to want to take that shot when it matters the most, it’s hard to beat her in this draft class,” Bibb said. “So I think she’s going to be an exciting professional to watch for a long time.”
Carter played both point guard and shooting guard at A&M, an option she might not have at the next level.
“I know she likes to play with the ball in her hands,” Colson said. “But depending on the team, she won’t be able to do exactly the same thing that she did at A&M.”
Carter and Sabally along with Connecticut forward Megan Walker, who is projected to go sixth to the Minnesota Lynx, turn 22 this calendar year, which allowed them to forego their senior seasons and declare for the draft.
“I think it adds some excitement because we have really talented women who are ready for the next step,” ESPN analyst Holly Rowe said. “Chennedy Carter is ready. Will they improve? Of course, but I don’t think [leaving early] hurts because I think it adds some excitement for both the NCAA and the WNBA.”
•
NOTES — WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the selections from her home with the draft prospects at their respective homes. ... A&M didn’t have anyone drafted last year, but Mississippi State forward Anriel Howard, who spent her first three seasons at A&M, went in the second round to Seattle. Howard played in only three games last season, scoring five points and getting three rebounds in 23 minutes before being waived. ... Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, who is from Brenham, was the third pick last year by Indiana. She averaged 10 points and nine rebounds over 22.1 minutes per game over 34 games, including 16 starts. ... Colson, who played for Las Vegas last year, signed with Chicago. She was the starting point guard on A&M’s 2011 national championship team.
