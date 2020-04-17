The Atlanta Dream made Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter’s childhood dream come true and hopes she’ll help the team overcome a nightmarish season.
Atlanta picked Carter fourth in the WNBA draft Friday. The 5-foot-7 Carter was considered the draft’s top scorer, a need for Atlanta which finished last in the Eastern Conference last season at 8-26.
“I definitely think that this is the best fit for me,” Carter said. “I think I’m going to go to the team and really just lead and find those players that need the ball like Courtney Williams and Kalani Brown. I think it will be a successful year for me and the Atlanta Dream.”
Carter played mainly shooting guard her last two seasons at A&M but still averaged 4.1 assists per game for her career.
“Chennedy is a gifted scorer, possessing great speed, skill and strength with the ball in her hands,” Dream coach Nicki Collen said. “While she split time at the guard positions in college, we believe Chennedy will thrive as an up-tempo point guard in the WNBA. She is an underrated passer with the ability to attack the lane to create opportunities for herself and her teammates. We believe Chennedy has a chance with time and commitment to be a special player in Atlanta.”
Carter averaged 22.5 points and 4.2 rebounds at A&M. She fell six points short of leaving as the school’s career scoring leader thanks to some bad luck. She missed seven games last season with an ankle sprain and didn’t get to play in the NCAA tournament because it was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“My whole life experience has been a journey,” Carter said. “I’ve continued to get better and I think that will translate in the WNBA ... my work ethic, my confidence and how hard I’m determined to win.”
The Dream revamped its roster in the offseason, allowing two-time league scoring champion Angel McCoughtry to sign as a free agent with Las Vegas. Atlanta traded for guard Williams from Connecticut and former Baylor center Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks. It also signed small forward Shekinna Stricklen as a free agent from Connecticut, and Atlanta returns two starters in power forward Elizabeth Williams and guard Tiffany Hayes.
The Dream won the East in 2018 with a 23-11 record.
“It is going to be fun to see how coach Nicki Collen can make these players mesh and how they can come together, but they certainly have a lot of talent on this Atlanta team,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said.
Carter, who came to A&M as the nation’s sixth-ranked recruit in the class of 2017, left after her junior season and became the highest-drafted player in program history. She was taken a spot higher than post Kelsey Bone, who went fifth in 2013 to the New York Liberty.
“It just means a lot,” Carter said. “The WNBA is something I’ve waited for my whole life. As far as A&M, I’ve been waiting since my freshman year. This was ultimately the end goal for me, because I want to compete and play at the highest level after my three or four years when I was done with the university. I’m really honored and blessed to be here, and I’m at a little loss for words.”
Carter played in Atlanta a couple times during AAU competition in the summer as a youth.
“I’m just real excited. I know it’s a big city,” Carter said. “I know there’s a lot of things to do there, but I’m just focused on winning a championship and getting there and working with my teammates.”
Lobo, an NCAA champion at UConn and a former WNBA All-Star, said Carter has a bright future.
“She is phenomenal with the basketball in her hands,” Lobo said. “In pick-and-roll situations, she can simply go get buckets. She can score on people, get to the lane. She’s got the floater. She can facilitate her teammates as well [and shot] 35% in her career from the 3-point line. She gets to the free-throw line. She can finish inside. This is a young woman who can flat-out score.”
