Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter is joining a player-friendly WNBA because of efforts from rank-and-field players such as former Aggie point guard Sydney Colson, who like the league has improved with age.
The 30-year-old Colson is on the verge of becoming A&M’s longest tenured WNBA player, prepping for her seventh season. It hasn’t been easy. The Chicago Sun, who signed her in February, will be her fifth WNBA team. She’s also played four seasons overseas.
Colson is coming off arguably her best season. She helped the Las Vegas Aces reach the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs, earning a new contract with a new team in the process. Even though Colson averaged only 11.5 minutes and 3.3 points per game for the Aces, teammates and coaches praised her intangibles, something Colson takes pride in.
“I’m known as a defensive point guard with energy, and even though I think I bring more things than that, it’s helped me be in some camps to get a look at a time where maybe somebody else felt that they were better equipped for the job,” Colson said. “But it got me an in, and so once I get that in, I just try my best to show I’m capable of even more than you thought.”
Colson played on A&M’s 2011 national championship team, often overshadowed by the other four starters who shouldered more of the scoring load. The team’s best player was first-team All-American Danielle Adams, who played six years in the WNBA to match Colson before leaving the league in 2017.
Colson was the glue on the Aggie women’s basketball team in 2010-11, averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a senior, all career-high marks. Colson earned honorable mention All-America honors and was drafted in the second round by the Connecticut Sun and immediately traded to the New York Liberty. Colson appeared in only 16 games her rookie season with the Liberty, averaging 5.4 minutes and 1.4 points per game.
The Liberty waived her when the season ended, but she earned another shot in the WNBA after two solid seasons in the Polish League. She returned with the San Antonio Silver Stars and played in 96 games over 2015-18. She averaged 16.9 minutes and 15.9 minutes, respectively, in the first two seasons while playing in every regular-season game. She averaged 11.6 minutes per game in 2017 and after the Stars became the Las Vegas Aces for the 2018 season, she was waived. Colson ended up signing late with the Minnesota Lynx, playing in only two games. It helped that Colson also played in the Israeli League for the 2017-18 season, averaging 15.1 points per game in 21 games. She returned to the Polish League for the 2018-19 season, playing in 35 games.
Colson’s winding road led to Chicago, where she mainly will back up former Gonzaga guard Courtney Vandersloot.
“Sydney Colson can do what a lot of other kids cannot do,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “She knows how to be a good teammate. She accepts her role. She’s going to know how to back up Courtney Vandersloot.”
Colson signed a contract for $70,000, according to High Post Hoops.
WHAT A DEAL
The 2020 season will be the first of an eight-year collective bargaining agreement between the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association that increased cash compensation 53%. The league’s top players can earn more than $500,000 per year, which is three times more than the previous agreement. The next level of players can earn between $200,000-300,000. The league’s average salary will be approximately $130,000, the first time it will exceed six figures.
“It’s been a big deal,” Colson said. “What people on the outside have seen is what we’ve fought for most is for the salary to be increased, and so for some players, it’s more significant than others. But it still brought the other people up with [the highest paid players], so it helps everyone, maybe not as significantly, but it helps. You’re going to see more money.”
There’s also more perks.
“You used to have to wait until your sixth active season to be able to get your own room while traveling,” Colson said. “You’re a grown woman, but you’re sharing a room? That just doesn’t have a professional feel to it, right? So now you’re first year in, you can have your own room on the road. It seems like something that’s not super significant, but it’s a big deal. The way we travel, obviously, there are a lot of tall girls. If it’s not first class, people are getting comfort seats and teams will make sure they ask you to keep up with your miles, so at the end of the season you can see you’ve traveled all these miles.”
Mothers also will receive financial compensation.
“It was just some things that should be present that as professionals and women we tried to fight for. We thought we deserved,” Colson said.
WNBA players will still travel to foreign countries to play but for better reasons, Colson said.
“They can take a season off and feel comfortable financially making that decision, because they’re making more in the WNBA and they won’t feel as much pressure to go overseas and make more money and balance it out with the WNBA pay,” Colson said. “I also think this can give people more leverage with teams overseas. Before if you were not making a lot of money in the WNBA, they felt like they didn’t have to pay you much overseas either. Now I’m able to stay home and I’m making more money, so you need to pay me a better amount [overseas]. That will be another thing that will be beneficial to some players who are maybe not on the super high end but in the middle or the lower end.”
Blair said the WNBA, which began in 1996, is as good as it has ever been with super teams and superstars.
“The WNBA is better than the Olympics — that’s how strong the WNBA is,” Blair said. “I doubt if many second- or third-round picks have a chance to make rosters this year. The league is going to be so strong because there’s not an Olympics this year, so all those foreign players might have stayed [in their home countries], they’re over to the WNBA whenever it starts.”
The new CBA made it easier for Carter, Oregon forward Satou Sabally and Connecticut forward Megan Walker to opt for the WNBA instead of returning to school for their senior seasons.
“I think what we wanted out of the CBA is to give a vision for those rookie players that they can get to the veteran salary ranges, which are excellent,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert said. “Whether they come in early or not, we look forward to them being in the league. I like the point that it’s not just the salary and compensation here. It’s about all the other benefits for moms, for family planning, for travel, for fertility and everything else.”
LIVING
THE DREAM
Blair felt a lot better advising Carter to leave A&M after watching ESPN’s current Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance.
“Jordan left North Carolina after his junior year,” Blair said. “Dean Smith sat him down and said, ‘Son, it is time for you to go to the NBA.’ That’s basically what I told Chennedy, ‘It is time. You’ve dreamed about it all your life. I’m not sure what else you can prove, besides us getting to the Final Four, but that would have been selfish on our part.’”
Carter could declare for the WNBA because the league allows players who turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft to leave school early. Carter was the fourth overall choice by the Atlanta Dream, which is what mock drafts had projected.
“I told her, you need to go the WNBA. The money is never going to be better,” Blair said.
The Dream had the league’s worst record last season at 8-26 but is just a season removed from having the Eastern Conference’s best record. Atlanta’s coach Nicki Collen is married to Tom Collen, who served as an assistant at Arkansas under Blair from 1993-97.
“He was very instrumental in us getting started,” said Blair, who has other ties to the Dream.
Nicki Collen, while an assistant at the Connecticut Sun, coached former A&M center Kelsey Bone, and Dream assistant Mike Petersen is a former head coach at Wake Forest and TCU and golfing buddy of Blair.
“This is going to be a very diverse team as far as personalities,” Blair said. “It will be a very good offensive team if they keep everybody healthy.”
Blair believes Atlanta will use Carter as a combo guard behind veteran starting point guard Renee Montgomery and shooting guard Courtney Williams.
“Carter will go in and be a team-first player early in her career, because you’ve got a lot of veterans on that team that have accomplished a lot in college and in the pros,” Blair said. “Now can they get them together to mesh to be with the league’s super teams? That’s going to be up to the coaching staff and what kind of leadership they have.”
Blair is anxious to see Carter and Williams, who averaged 13.2 points per game last season with Connecticut, on the court together.
“That’s going to be a lot of scoring options right there,” Blair said.
Carter played in 88 games at A&M, averaging 22.5 points per game.
“I look at the time I put in, the work and the confidence behind all the closed doors ... what people don’t see is I work very, very hard on my game, so I’m confident in anything that I do,” Carter said. “It starts from there.”
NOT READY TO HANG THEM UP
Last season, Colson played behind former Washington All-American Kelsey Plum and rookie Jackie Young, a first-round pick from Notre Dame. In Chicago, Colson will back up Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, both WNBA all-stars.
“Sydney has been a winner on every team she has been on,” Sky general manager and coach James Wade said. “We are looking forward to having another dynamic, change-of-pace point guard. Even more so, we’re confident she will be a great addition to our locker room.”
Colson played for Wade when he was an assistant coach at San Antonio and Minnesota.
“We’ve always had a connection,” Colson said. “I’ve also respected him. I appreciated the things he said. He looks at my game a lot different than a lot of coaches in the league. I think it will be a good opportunity for me on team where I’m able to be myself more and have a different expectation from a coach. I’m excited about that.”
Colson’s late-blooming career as a player has interrupted her budding coaching career. She was an assistant for Rice’s Tina Langley from 2015-17.
“That’s on hold for a little bit,” Colson said. “I loved working with and for her, but right now, I want to focus on basketball and I want to act. There’s some other things I want to do before I dive back into coaching. Not that I didn’t love it, but there are some things selfishly that I want to do with my own life before I go back to it.”
Colson has been taking acting lessons and done some comedy videos on her webpage. She’s vying for acting roles in television, movies or “whatever” she says.
“But I can’t do that while I’m coaching. There just wouldn’t be the time for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.