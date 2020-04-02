Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter made the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Division I All-America team Thursday.
It’s Carter’s first time to be a first-team All-American. She is a two-time, second-team selection by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and she made the Associated Press’ second team this year. She also earned honorable mention her first two seasons by both the WBCA and AP.
The 5-foot-7 Carter, who declared for the WNBA draft last week, averaged 21.3 points per game last season for the 18th-ranked Aggies (22-8).
Carter is the second player in program history to make the 10-player team, joining Danielle Adams (2011).
This year’s WBCA All-America team is topped by Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu, who also was a repeat winner of the organization’s Wade Trophy which goes to the nation’s best player. Ionescu joins Old Dominion’s Nancy Lieberman, LSU’s Seimone Augustus, Baylor’s Brittney Griner and Connecticut’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore as two-time Wade Trophy winners. Moore is the lone three-time winner.
Oregon senior forward Ruthy Hebard and junior forward Satou Sabally joined Ionescu on the WBCA All-America team along with Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox, Connecticut junior guard Megan Walker, Arizona junior guard Aari McDonald, South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris, Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle and Louisville junior guard Dana Evans. Ionescu is the lone repeater among that group from last year’s team.
Ionescu, Cox and Hebard were the only players to earn first-team All-America by AP, USBWA, the Wooden Award and the WBCA. The AP and Wooden Award select only five-woman teams, while the other two pick 10 players.
Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, the Southeastern Conference’s player of the year by the coaches, was among 32 earning honorable mention by the WBCA. Howard was a first-team All-American by AP, the Wooden Award and the USBWA. Other SEC players earning honorable mention are South Carolina freshman forward Aliyah Boston, Mississippi State sophomore center Jessica Carter and freshman forward Rickea Jackson, Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis and Arkansas senior guard Alexis Tolefree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.