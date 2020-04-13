The New York Liberty is expected to make Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu the top pick in the WNBA’s draft, but the club in the process also considered Texas A&M shooting guard Chennedy Carter, Baylor power forward Lauren Cox, South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris and Oregon small forward Satou Sabally.
“I think any one of those players can be a cornerstone type player, depending on how you use them,” Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said Monday on a teleconference. “Then, I think that hopefully you have a system in place and players in place, you’re able to build around one of those players and in the case of Lauren Cox or someone like that she might be a little bit better to be a piece of a system rather than a cornerstone, but the rest of the group is pretty strong, and you could probably make an argument for any of them.”
The 5-foot-7 Carter is projected to be the fourth pick in Friday’s draft. Mock drafts by both ESPN.com and the WNBA have Carter going to the Atlanta Dream after Ionescu goes to the Liberty, Sabally to the Dallas Wings and Cox to the Indiana Fever.
Carter would fill a void for the Dream. Two-time league scoring champ Angel McCoughtry signed as a free agent with Las Vegas after missing all of last season with a knee injury. McCoughtry, the top pick of the 2009 draft, was a five-time WNBA All-Star. Atlanta needs a star to build around after an 8-26 season, finishing last in the Eastern Conference with the league’s overall worst record.
Another possible landing spot for Carter would be her hometown of Dallas. Carter played at Mansfield High School and the Wings have four of the first nine picks.
“Chennedy grew up down the road from College Park Center, our home arena,” Dallas Wings president Greg Bibb said. “And when I say that, I don’t mean it figuratively, I mean it literally. Literally it’s down the road from the arena. She’s obviously a player we’ve known about for a long, long time.”
Dallas has the fifth and seventh picks because they recieved them along with another future first-round pick from Phoenix in a trade for Skylar Diggins-Smith who had a career average of 15.9 points and 4.9 assists per game, but didn’t play last season. Dallas returns guard Arike Ogunbowale, who averaged 19.1 points and 3.2 assists last year to lead the team in both categories in making the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team. Dallas other returning starting guard is Allisha Gray who averaged 10.6 points and 2.3 assists per game last season.
The 6-5 Sabally seemingly fits Dallas’ needs better than Carter, but things could change.
“You know, it’ll be interesting to see if [Dallas] ends up with all the picks that they have right now,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “You know, you could see potentially a trade happening before the draft or even on draft day.”
Carter, who averaged 21.3 points per game in the 2019-20 season for the Aggies, could give a lift to the Wings who were 10-24 last season, finishing last in the Western Conference, five games back of Phoenix.
“I think she’s an elite scorer,” Bibb said. “I think she’s very dynamic on the offensive end. I think that she can translate if necessary, depending on the roster, to the point guard position better than maybe some people want to give her the credit for. I think when she has the WNBA talent around her, you’ll see a little bit more out of that ability.”
Carter played point guard as a freshman, but played more shooting guard the last two seasons after the Aggies brought in junior college transfer Shambria Washington.
Bibb said Carter will have to work on her defensive game, which is typical for most prospects.
“But in terms of going and getting a shot when you need a shot and being the kind of player who has the makeup to want to take that shot when it matters the most, it’s hard to beat her in this draft class,” Bibb said. “So I think she’s going to be an exciting professional to watch for a long time.”
