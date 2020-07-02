Texas A&M right-hander Christian Roa, a second-round pick the Cincinnati Reds, signed a contract Thursday.
Roa will get a $1,543,000 bonus according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis. The Reds won’t make an official announcement until the deal is finalized after a physical, but Roa tweeted that he had signed. The junior went 2-1 with a 5.85 ERA for A&M in four starts.
