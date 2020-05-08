The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is auctioning a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon that will be autographed by Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams. The auction began Friday and will end at 8 p.m. May 15.
All proceeds from the auction of the limited edition vehicle, which has just over 27,000 miles on it, will go toward providing funds to Brazos Valley nonprofits and small businesses that face economic uncertainty because of COVID-19.
For more information on the auction and the BV COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, visit www.uwbv.org/covid19 online.
