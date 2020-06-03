Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team member Jake Gibbons participated in the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings via video conference last month. The four student-athletes who participated provided feedback on their experience and offered input on proposed SEC and NCAA legislation.
Gibbons made this season’s SEC community service team and won the SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award.
