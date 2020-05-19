Texas A&M’s Jon Bishop was named the Southeastern Conference’s scholar-athlete of the year in men’s outdoor track and field by the league’s coaches Tuesday.
Bishop, a distance runner from College Station, also was named this season’s SEC indoor track and field scholar-athlete of the year. He recently graduated with a 3.94 grade-point average in applied mathematical sciences with a computational emphasis. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in computer science beginning in the fall and will compete for the Aggies in the 2021 outdoor track season.
