Texas A&M’s Jon Bishop, who was on the men’s track & field and cross country teams, earned second-team academic All-America honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Bishop received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematical sciences with a computational emphasis last month. The College Station graduate, who had a 3.94 grade-point average, plans to return to pursue a master’s in computer science and compete during the 2021 outdoor track & field season.
Bishop was voted the 2020 Southeastern Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the head coaches. He also was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and was honored with the Classroom Excellence Award for outstanding work in advanced calculus.
Bishop finished third in the 3,000 meters in 8 minutes, 11.59 seconds at the SEC Indoor Championships and was 14th in the SEC Cross Country Championships.
