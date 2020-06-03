Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Mason Ornelas earned a spot on the Collegiate Baseball freshman All-America team, the publication announced Wednesday. Ornelas made seven appearances and finished with a 1-0 record, 1.08 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He held opponents to three hits and one walk in 8 1/3 innings in the shortened 2020 season.
Texas A&M's Mason Ornelas earns spot on freshman All-America baseball team
