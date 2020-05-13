Texas A&M freshman William Paysse made the All-Southeastern Conference men’s golf first team, and J.T. Higgins was named the SEC coach of the year in a vote by the league’s coaches Wednesday.
Paysse had a 71.62 scoring average over seven tournaments this season, winning the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate to go with two other top three finishes.
Higgins, who has coached A&M for 20 seasons, won the SEC coach of the year award for the first time. The Aggies won two tournaments and finished sixth in the final Golf Coaches Association of American national rankings.
A&M sophomore Sam Bennett and junior Walker Lee also made the second team, while Paysse and Jimmy Lee made the all-freshman team. Reece Ramsey made the community service team.
2019-20 SEC Men’s Golf Awards
FIRST TEAM
Julian Perico, Arkansas, soph.; Jovan Rebula, Auburn, sr.; John Axelsen, Florida, jr.; Ricky Castillo, Florida, fr.; Davis Thompson, Georgia, jr.; Trent Phillips, Georgia, soph.; Jamie Wilson, South Carolina, sr.; William Paysse, Texas A&M, soph.; John Augenstein, Vanderbilt, sr.
SECOND TEAM
William Buhl, Arkansas, sr.; Graysen Huff, Auburn, sr.; Andrew Kozan, Auburn, jr.; Rhys Nevin, Tennessee, sr.; Spencer Cross, Tennessee, jr.; Walker Lee, Texas A&M, jr.; Sam Bennett, Texas A&M, soph.; Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt, soph.
COACH OF THE YEAR
J.T. Higgins, Texas A&M
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Augenstein, Vanderbilt
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Castillo, Florida
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Alex Vogelsong, Auburn, Castillo, Florida, Jimmy Lee, Texas A&M, Paysse, Texas A&M, William Moll, Vanderbilt
COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM
Ben Fuller, Alabama, jr.; Wil Gibson, Arkansas, soph.; Graysen Huff, Auburn, sr.; Manny Girona, Florida, soph.; David Sikes, Georgia, jr.; Jacob Cook, Kentucky, jr.; Drew Gonzales, LSU, sr.; Charlie Miller, Ole Miss, soph.; Griffin Agent, Mississippi State, jr.; Tommy Boone, Missouri, soph.; Jack Parrott, South Carolina, jr.; Spencer Cross, Tennessee, jr.; Reese Ramsey, Texas A&M, jr.; Michael Shears, Vanderbilt, soph.
